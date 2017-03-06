New PIC18 Family Offers a Versatile Array of Core Independent Peripherals to Simplify Complex Des...
PIC18F "K42" family features highest integration of Core Independent Peripherals with DMA and vectored interrupts for improved system performance with less code family, which combines an extensive array of Core Independent Peripherals , high-resolution analog, on-chip Direct Memory Access and vectored interrupts for fast processing, is now available from Microchip Technology Inc., a leading provider of microcontroller, mixed-signal, analog and Flash-IP solutions. The DMA controller enables data transfers between memory space and peripherals without involvement, improving system performance and lowering power consumption.
