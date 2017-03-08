Moroccan lawmaker shot dead in Casabl...

Moroccan lawmaker shot dead in Casablanca

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

A Moroccan Member of Parliament representing the Constitutional Union has been shot to death with a riffle in front of his residence in Casablanca . Abdellatif Merdass, an MP for the opposition Constitutional Union, was gunned down outside his home in Casablanca , Abdellah Ferdous told Anadolu Agency.

