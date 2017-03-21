Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Lifted to "Strong-Buy" at Vetr Inc.
The brokerage presently has a $28.71 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. Vetr 's price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.50% from the company's previous close.
