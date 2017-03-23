Micron rides memory boom

5 hrs ago Read more: Electronics Weekly

Sharply higher memory prices pushed Micron Technology to calendar Q1 revenues of $4.65 billion for net income of $894 million. The increase in the company's revenues of 17% for calendar Q1 compared to calendar Q4 2016 was due primarily to a 21% increase in DRAM ASPs and an 18% increase in NAND sales volumes.

