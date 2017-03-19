Man shot dead in Paris airport after trying to seize soldier's weapon
Earlier Saturday, he fired birdshot at officers during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb, wounding one in the face. A witness identified only as Dominque told BFM Television that the attacker held the soldier by the throat and held her arm and her weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|15 hr
|Bmdmvp
|11
|NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ...
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Mar 9
|Solarman
|1
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Feb 25
|Ashley2237
|51
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC