Life Storage's (LSI) "Buy" Rating Rei...

Life Storage's (LSI) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

's stock had its "buy" rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $96.00 price target on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) 13 hr cal 53
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Fri bill smith 124
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar 21 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Mar 18 Bmdmvp 11
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar 9 Solarman 1
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,356 • Total comments across all topics: 279,809,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC