LG's HDR-enabled Uhd TV models recomm...

LG's HDR-enabled Uhd TV models recommended by Netflix for superior viewing experience

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

The evaluation program recognizes TVs that deliver excellent Netflix performance and superb viewing experience. LG's TVs passed a strict evaluation process based on factors that matter most to consumers, such as ease of access and speedy performance, thanks in great part to LG's acclaimed webOS 3.5 smart TV platform.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... 4 hr Solarman 3
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Sun Solarman 1
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Sat Bmdmvp 11
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar 9 Solarman 1
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,202 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC