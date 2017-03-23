LG expresses strong confidence in saf...

LG expresses strong confidence in safety of G6 battery

South Korean tech giant LG Electronics Inc. unveiled its test lab to the public for the first time to reassure customers of the safety of its flagship smartphone G6 and its battery, industry watchers said Sunday. The company last week took the press on a tour of its smartphone production line located in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, amid concerns about smartphone safety sparked by rival Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7. Samsung suspended the production of the Galaxy Note 7 phablets last year due to battery problems that caused some of the devices to catch fire.

