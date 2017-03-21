LG Electronics to launch mobile payments service in South Korea in June
An LG Electronics' logo is pictured on a TV displayed at a shop in Seoul, South Korea, April 26, 2016. South Korea's LG Electronics Inc said on Wednesday it will launch a new mobile payments service in its home country in June, trying to keep up with smartphone leaders Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc. LG said it would start offering its payments service, to be called LG Pay, through its G6 smartphones that went on sale in South Korea on March 10. Users would be able to make payments through existing credit card readers via a magnetic signal from the phone, similar to how Samsung's payments system - launched in August 2015 - works.
