Lawyers deny all charges against Sams...

Lawyers deny all charges against Samsung heir

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this Feb. 22, 2017, file photo, Lee Jae-yong, center, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co., arrives at the office of the independent counsel in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung lawyers have denied all charges brought against Lee Jae-yong, the billionaire heir to Samsung, in a massive corruption scandal that has ensnared the country's president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Program For Renewable Energy 14 hr Solarman 1
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,780 • Total comments across all topics: 279,429,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC