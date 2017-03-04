International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stake Boosted by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.
Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,178 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 27,855 shares during the period.
