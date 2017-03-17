Insider Selling: Jabil Circuit, Inc. ...

Insider Selling: Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

17 hrs ago

Jabil Circuit, Inc. Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil Circuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $681,250.00.

