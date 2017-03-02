I.D. Systems Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results
I.D. Systems, Inc. , a leading provider of enterprise asset management technology and solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016. Management Commentary "Our fourth quarter results were strong, highlighted by a sequential increase in both revenue and gross profit, driven by orders from several of our significant accounts," said I.D. Systems CEO Chris Wolfe.
