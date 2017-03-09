Hydrogenics Co. (HYGS) Lowered to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Hydrogenics Corporation develops proton exchange membrane fuel cell systems for commercialization, including related peripheral products and associated diagnostic and control equipment. Hydrogenics is recognized by key customers for its core competency in fuel cell operating systems while establishing a sustainable commercial business as a leading provider of systems for control and testing of proton exchange membrane fuel cells and stacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Program For Renewable Energy
|Thu
|Solarman
|1
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Feb 25
|Ashley2237
|51
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb '17
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC