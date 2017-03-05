Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX...

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,076 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the period.

