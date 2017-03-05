Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Position Boosted by Royce & Associates LP
Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,076 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 56,883 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Feb 25
|Ashley2237
|51
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|81
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC