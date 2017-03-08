Harold Hamm: The spending binge by Us shale companies could 'kill' the oil market

In a rather unconventional warning, Continental Resources chief executive Harold Hamm said on Wednesday that should the U.S. oil industry embark on another spending spree, it could "kill" the market. Speaking at the CERAWeek conference in Houston - one of the largest gatherings of oil executives and ministers, including this year Saudi Arabia's oil minister Khalid Al-Falih - Hamm said that U.S. crude oil output "could go pretty high".

