Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $3,622,000 Position in STMicroelectronics NV

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,124 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period.

