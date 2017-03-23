Global Predictive Maintenance Market ...

Global Predictive Maintenance Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis to 2022

Major Key Players are IBM , SAP SE , Software AG , General Electric , Robert Bosch , Rockwell Automation , PTC , Warwick Analytics " PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Highlights In this rapidly changing environment, demand for transforming maintenance and reducing asset downtime are ever increasing. The increasing dependence on internet of things and big data are increasing the focus of organizations to cut the operational costs, which is responsible to drive the Predictive Maintenance Market .

Chicago, IL

