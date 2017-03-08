Fire At STMicro 3D Sensor Fab Could I...

Fire At STMicro 3D Sensor Fab Could Impact iPhone 8 Builds

16 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

Apple Inc. could face production delays on iPhone 8 as 3D image sensors from STMicroelectronics NV may not be ready for a September iPhone launch due to a fire at its fab in Crolles, France. Last week, DigiTimes reported that the iPhone 8 would not enter production until September because Apple's internal fingerprint sensor was proving difficult to manufacture.

