Exfo Inc (EXFO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Exfo Inc issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09.

