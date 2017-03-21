EnPro Industries started at buy with $85 stock price target at Wunderlich Securities

Shares of diversified electronics manufacturer Amphenol Corporation scaled a new 52-week high of $69.46 on Feb 17. EnPro Industries' adjusted earnings of 15 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2016 lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents. Also, revenues of $286.9 million came in below the estimate of $310 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MarketWatch.