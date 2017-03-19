Danny Boyle developing John Paul Gett...

Danny Boyle developing John Paul Getty III kidnapping TV series

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The London Free Press

In this March 6, 2017 photo, director Danny Boyle poses for a portrait at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., to promote his film, "T2: Trainspotting," a sequel to the 1996 film, "Trainspotting." British director Danny Boyle is moving forward with his long-gestating TV series about the kidnapping of John Paul Getty Iii.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The London Free Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... 6 hr ThomasA 2
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... 16 hr Solarman 1
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Sat Bmdmvp 11
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar 9 Solarman 1
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,682,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC