Continental Selects Cypress Automotive MCUs to Drive Next-Generation Body Electronics Platform
Cypress designed the Traveoa II family specifically to deliver the performance, scalability, low power consumption and security required for emerging automotive platforms. The solution will support Continental in providing their customers with a broad range of options for a variety of products, including central body control modules, door, window and sunroof control units, seat control units, smartphone terminals and wireless power charging units.
