Constellation of small satellites set to improve the skill of weather forecasts

13 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Spire Global has successfully developed, tested, and deployed a constellation of nanosatellites with high quality Global Navigation Satellite System receivers. The data from this growing constellation will augment the global observing system with a substantial number of high quality measurements of atmospheric temperature, pressure, and water vapour via GNSS-occultation.

