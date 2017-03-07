China's ZTE pleads guilty to violating Iran sanctions, could pay as ...

ZTE Corp., China's second-largest telecommunications gear maker, has agreed to plead guilty and pay as much as $1.2 billion to settle U.S. government allegations that the company violated laws restricting sale of American technology to Iran. The company will plead guilty to three felonies: violations of export laws, making a material false statement and obstruction of justice, according to a senior U.S. Justice Department official who briefed reporters Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

