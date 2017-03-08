Chief of South Korea's Samsung Group ...

Chief of South Korea's Samsung Group denies all charges

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Samsung Group chief, Jay Y. Lee arrives at the office of the independent counsel team in Seoul, South Korea, February 19, 2017. The leader of South Korea's Samsung Group conglomerate, Jay Y. Lee, on Thursday denied all of a special prosecutor's charges against him, the Yonhap news agency cited his lawyer as saying at the opening of a hearing against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Program For Renewable Energy 13 hr Solarman 1
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Feb 25 Ashley2237 51
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb '17 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,846 • Total comments across all topics: 279,427,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC