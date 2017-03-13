Chaebol face 2nd round of probes for bribery related to impeached president
South Korea's major business groups face another round of investigations for their alleged involvement in the bribery scandal that led to the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye, industry and legal sources said Tuesday. Prosecutors at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office took over the bribery case late last month when a special counsel concluded its probe.
