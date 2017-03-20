Cabot Microelectronics Dominated CMP Slurry Revenues In 2016 While Versum Materials Slid
Cabot Microelectronics led the semiconductor CMP slurry business with a market share more than twice that of its closest competitor in 2016. Versum Materials slid from second place to third as it lost share to Japanese suppliers Hitachi Chemical, Fujimi and FijiFilm.
