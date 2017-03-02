Broadcom Delivers Industry's First 16...

Broadcom Delivers Industry's First 16nm Nx56G PAM-4 PHYs for Wired Network Infrastructure

Comprehensive Portfolio of Nx56G PAM-4 PHYs for 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE Interfaces for Line Card, Backplane, and Module Applications SAN JOSE, Calif., and SINGAPORE, March 02, 2017 -- Broadcom Limited , a leading designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of digital and analog semiconductor connectivity solutions, today announced a comprehensive portfolio of Nx56G PAM-4 PHY devices enabling 50GbE, 100GbE, 200GbE and 400GbE connectivity for wired network infrastructure that includes enterprise, cloud-scale data center, and service provider networks.

