Beazley PLC (BEZ) Receives GBX 357.33...

Beazley PLC (BEZ) Receives GBX 357.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Beazley PLC has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

