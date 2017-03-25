Beazley PLC (BEZ) Price Target Increa...

Beazley PLC (BEZ) Price Target Increased to GBX 365 by Analysts at Macquarie

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The firm presently has an "underperform" rating on the stock. Macquarie's price target suggests a potential downside of 16.70% from the stock's current price.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) 2 hr Jimmyzx9 12
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Fri cal 53
critical mass audio ula2500 v2.0 & ula800v2.o c... (Mar '11) Fri bill smith 124
News NV Energy pulls plug on coal-fired power plant ... Mar 21 ThomasA 4
News Push to close last Nevada coal plant centers on... Mar 19 Solarman 1
News A New Program For Renewable Energy Mar 9 Solarman 1
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb '17 Joeseph M 81
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,832,397

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC