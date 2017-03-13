AXT -3% pre-market; B. Riley & Co. do...

AXT -3% pre-market; B. Riley & Co. downgrades to Neutral

Read more: Seeking Alpha

Firm recalculates from Buy following AXT's disclosure a fire at the company's Beijing plant will likely cause Q1 2017 revenue to register $1.5M-$2M below what had previously been forecasted .

Chicago, IL

