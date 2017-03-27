Avnet Names Lou Lutostanski as Vice President, Internet of Things
Lutostanski will report directly to Pete Bartolotta, chief transformation officer for Avnet. In his new role, Lutostanski will strengthen Avnet's IoT strategy and further Avnet's reach to makers, entrepreneurs, startups and other IoT innovators, enabling them to bring their IoT solutions to market, from idea to production.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
