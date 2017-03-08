Arrow Electronics Global Supply Chain VP Tim Kolbus Named to 2017 a oePros to Knowa List
Tim Kolbus, vice president of global supply chain services at Arrow Electronics. Kolbus was named a 2017 "Provider Pro to Know" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine in the publication's annual listing of top supply chain industry executives.
