Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10
Applied Materials, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, May 25th.
