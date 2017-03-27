Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricin...

Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of $750 Million of Senior Notes

Read more: Business Wire

The 2020 Notes will have an interest rate of 2.200% and the 2024 Notes will have an interest rate of 3.200% per annum. The 2020 Notes are being issued at a price equal to 99.922% of their face value and the 2024 Notes are being issued at a price equal to 99.888% of their face value.

Chicago, IL

