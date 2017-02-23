Zacks: CTS Corporation (CTS) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts
CTS Corporation has been given an average broker rating score of 2.33 from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.
