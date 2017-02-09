Wolfspeed deal threat undermines Infi...

Wolfspeed deal threat undermines Infineon power-savings push

Feb 9

Feb 9 A challenge on U.S. national security grounds to Infineon Technologies' agreed deal to buy Wolfspeed from U.S. firm Cree Inc could crimp the German chipmaker's profit and electric car ambitions, analysts said. Late on Wednesday Infineon said there is "considerable risk" that its acquisition of compound semiconductor specialist Wolfspeed from Cree for $850 million will be derailed after the companies said they had been told by a U.S. government security panel that the deal posed security risks.

