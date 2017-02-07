UPDATE 2-Emerson Electric beats profit estimates, raises forecast
The company's shares rose as much as 6.1 percent to a more than two-year high of $63.50 in morning trading on Tuesday. Emerson said its commercial and residential solutions division gained from a 40 percent sales growth in China, where demand for its air conditioning and refrigeration components had risen significantly over the last two quarters.
