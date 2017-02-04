Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) Receives $82.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Shares of Universal Electronics Inc have been given an average rating of "Buy" by the six research firms that are covering the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
