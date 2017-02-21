Two senior Samsung Group executives o...

Two senior Samsung Group executives offer to resign: Yonhap

Two senior Samsung Group [SAGR.UL] executives have offered to resign to take responsibility for the conglomerate's involvement in the graft scandal involving South Korean President Park Geun-hye, Yonhap news agency said on Friday, without citing sources. The report said Vice Chairman Choi Gee-sung and President Chang Choong-gi have offered to resign.

