Toshiba receives bids as high as US$3.6 billion for chip business stake: source

Toshiba Corp has received bids ranging from 200 billion yen to as much as 400 billion yen for a 19.9 percent stake in its flash memory business, a person directly involved in the deal told Reuters on Thursday. FILE PHOTO - Toshiba's used-memory chips are seen at an electronics shop in Tokyo November 9, 2010.

