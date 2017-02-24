Toshiba Now Shipping Samples of 64-Layer, 512Gb 3D Flash Memory
This technology will enable a 1-terabyte chip solution. BiCS FLASH is a three-dimensional flash memory stacked cell structure [2] and is suitable for applications that require high capacity and performance, such as enterprise and consumer solid state drives, including Toshiba's own SSD portfolio.
