The Apple May Not Fall Far from the Fashion Industry
In 2011, Apple sued Samsung alleging among other things that various portions of Samsung smartphone products infringed claims of certain design patents owned by Apple . In 2012, the jury found that Samsung infringed on several of Apple's patents and awarded Apple 1.1 billion in damages.
