Sunpartner Consolidates Its Position in the Wearables Market and Partners with STMicroelectronics
Sunpartner, which invented the solar recharging technology WYSIPS A will combine its Reflect module with STMicroelectronics microcontrollers. This joint product offers manufacturers complete solutions with very low energy consumption and very long battery life.
