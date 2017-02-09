Storm topples trucks, power lines, fl...

Storm topples trucks, power lines, floods roads in Nevada

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

A powerful winter storm packing winds in excess of 90 mph toppled semi-trailer trucks, knocked down power lines and triggered flooding and road closures on Thursday. Rockslides and mudslides closed roads and state highways around Lake Tahoe, and Elko County declared a state of emergency due to flooding after an earthen dam burst in northeast Nevada, washing out a section of State Route 233 and forcing its closure from Montello to the Utah line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronics Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14) Feb 6 Joeseph M 10
News Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08) Feb 6 Joeseph M 81
Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12) Jan 14 Why02 48
News There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy... Jan '17 ThomasA 4
How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12) Dec '16 lisaelliott 7
News Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav... Dec '16 Solarman 1
News The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ... Dec '16 natureboy 2
See all Electronics Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronics Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,043 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC