Storm topples trucks, power lines, floods roads in Nevada
A powerful winter storm packing winds in excess of 90 mph toppled semi-trailer trucks, knocked down power lines and triggered flooding and road closures on Thursday. Rockslides and mudslides closed roads and state highways around Lake Tahoe, and Elko County declared a state of emergency due to flooding after an earthen dam burst in northeast Nevada, washing out a section of State Route 233 and forcing its closure from Montello to the Utah line.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|10
|Get best speakers for sound system (Sep '08)
|Feb 6
|Joeseph M
|81
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan '17
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC