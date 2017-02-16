South Korea approves arrest of Samsun...

South Korea approves arrest of Samsung's leader - CNET

The reported ruling reverses last month's decision to not arrest Samsung Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee for alleged bribery. A South Korean court on Friday approved a warrant for the arrest of Jay Y. Lee, the acting head of Samsung Group, in connection with a political scandal in the country, according to reports from Dow Jones and the Associated Press .

