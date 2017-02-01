Sony's cost-effective and compact laser projectors deliver stunning ...

Sony is announcing the expansion of its range of laser light source projectors by introducing two new generation models aimed at making laser technology more cost-effective than ever to the installation market, from classrooms to meeting rooms. The 5,000lm WUXGA VPL-PHZ10 and 5,000lm WXGA VPL-PWZ10 projectors bring the image quality, colour reproduction and virtually zero-maintenance benefits of laser to customers who may have only experienced lamp-based projection to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.