Sony's cost-effective and compact laser projectors deliver stunning ...
Sony is announcing the expansion of its range of laser light source projectors by introducing two new generation models aimed at making laser technology more cost-effective than ever to the installation market, from classrooms to meeting rooms. The 5,000lm WUXGA VPL-PHZ10 and 5,000lm WXGA VPL-PWZ10 projectors bring the image quality, colour reproduction and virtually zero-maintenance benefits of laser to customers who may have only experienced lamp-based projection to date.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Electronics Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Filipinos people nasty and vindictive? (Jul '12)
|Jan 14
|Why02
|48
|critical mass audio speakers and amplifiers sou... (Nov '14)
|Jan 13
|Adam Speed World
|9
|There's an unlikely pioneer of renewable energy...
|Jan 2
|ThomasA
|4
|How to Convert Audio to Text for Free? (Oct '12)
|Dec '16
|lisaelliott
|7
|Data center company Switch finally OK'd to leav...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|1
|The Carrier Jobs Trump Saved Will Be Automated ...
|Dec '16
|natureboy
|2
|After 56 years, Photocircuits closing down (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|Dude tube
|140
Find what you want!
Search Electronics Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC