Skyworks Launches Family of Solutions for Rapidly Growing Small Cell Market
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. , an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, today introduced a suite of solutions targeting emerging small cell applications. The new family of industry leading power efficient amplifiers meet stringent data rate and power consumption requirements for indoor and outdoor network systems.
