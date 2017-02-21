Scandal-Struck Samsung Tightens Donations Policy
Samsung Electronics Co., facing bribery allegations tied to a political-corruption scandal, said it will create a committee to review donations and be more open about when it gives money. Under the guidelines announced and taking effect Friday, the smartphone maker's board of directors must approve any external donation or goodwill payment that exceeds 1 billion Korean won .
